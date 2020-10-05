The heavy Melbourne lockdown has left us all craving time outdoors. However, our need for sunshine took a negative turn over the weekend after hundreds flocked to St Kilda beach on Friday night and failed to social distance and wear a mask.

There were other reports of rule flouting at other beaches and parks, which at one stage had led to an arrest in Altona.

Now, councils in Melbourne’s bayside have come forward and threatened to close beaches if the behaviour from the public continues to help enforce the orders set by the Victorian Chief Health Officer.

As a resident of the Bayside council, Jase was concerned about what had happened and the consequences…

