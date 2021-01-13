The reboots just keep on coming and Jase & PJ want to get on the bandwagon by reviving one of the ultimate Aussie classics… Blue Heelers.

Can you believe it has been almost 15 YEARS since that show ended in June 2006??

In a quest to get the cast together for a reunion table read, the team went hunting for the stars and the first of the ranks was none other than Charlie Clausen aka Alex Kirby!

Jase & PJ got the goss about life on the set of the iconic show, including if there was any divas on set…

