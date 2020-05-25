Channel Seven has announced that it will reduce the amount of advertising content and the length of its commercial breaks across both its broadcast TV and digital channels.

The change will come into effect from June, coinciding with the upcoming season of the revived Big Brother.

Seven is touting that the change will deliver an ‘enhanced viewing experience’ for its viewers, while promising better results for advertisers.

While the change will initially only affect the Big Brother program, Seven says that it will soon be expanding the approach to its drama and move programming.

Live sport and news broadcasts on the network already have a reduced advertising load on the network.

Channel Seven points to its successful trial of 1:20 ad breaks throughout news bulletins as proof that the approach works.

Advertisement