Channel 7 has chosen to axe My Kitchen Rules and House Rules next year, wth Plate of Origin also not returning.

Seven chief executive James Warburton said both MKR and House Rules had become “a bit stale”. MKR has been on-air since 2010, while House Rules debuted in 2013.

“It wasn’t that we didn’t invest in them,” Mr Warburton said. “We tried really hard. But viewers are looking for something fresh and different. So we’ve rested them. We’ll bring them back at the right time when we’ve got the right momentum and they can be freshened up.”

On Wednesday, Seven also revealed it planned to bring back Australian Idol in 2022.

It will also gain new seasons of Big Brother, Farmer Wants a Wife and SAS: Australia alongside The Voice and new mini golfing show Holey Moley.