Channel 7 has made the decision to stop production on The Force: Behind The Lines, according to TV Blackbox.

The documentary series has aired nationally on Seven since 2006 but will come to an end this month.

The final episode of the show will air on Tuesday, May 19 at 8 PM.

The Force follows Western Australia and New South Wales Police around as they strive to protect their local communities.

When it was launched, the show led to a surge in people applying to become police officers.

Seven is yet to make a decision on whether it’s other police documentaries Highway Patrol and Motorbike Cops will continue to be made.