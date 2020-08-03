Channel 7 has announced a new spin-off show of The Chase is coming to Australia.

Beat The Chasers will be hosted by Andrew O’Keefe and will see contestants taking on Supernerd, Goliath, The Tiger Mum and The Shark with a total prize pool of $500,000.

Angus Ross, Seven’s Network Programming Director, said: “The Chase has proven unbeatable at 5.00pm, so we can’t wait to supersize it with Beat The Chasers. The prize money is bigger than ever before in each round, and it builds to a thrilling, high-stakes finale.”

“We’re excited to see some of the country’s best brains test themselves against a formidable line-up of Chasers, with all the fun, tension and play-along we love – but dialled up to eleven.”

Beat the Chasers sees contestants bank cash up by answering 5 questions for their initial prize fund.

Then, you choose how many chasers you want to take on, between 1 & 5, the more chasers, the more time they have qnd the more money you win.

BUT, if you run out of time first, you win nothing, if the chasers run out of time, you win!

Auditions are open at beatthechasers.com.au.

Watch a clip from the UK version below: