Network Ten has announced they will launch a new channel, named 10 Shake.

The new station will join 10, 10 Bold and 10 Peach in the lineup and is aimed at people aged 0-40, with toddlers and teenagers being aimed at during the day and adapts in the evening.

It will be airing shows like Bubble Guppies, Henry Danger and READY SET DANCE for kids and Catfish: The TV Show, The Charlotte Show and The Late Late Show With James Corden for adults.

10 Shake will also become the home of Spongebob Squarepants on free-to-air TV.

Network 10 Head of Programming, Daniel Monaghan, said: “We are thrilled to be adding 10 Shake to our family of channels. It is a fantastic proposition for Australian viewers and includes a great array of content from ViacomCBS, a lot of which has never aired on free to air television before.’