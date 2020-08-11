Network 10 has made significant changes to the presentation of its 5 PM news bulletin, as well as Studio 10.

The broadcaster made the announcement early this afternoon.

“These painful changes reflect the state of the media industry in recent years and the need for all media companies to achieve new efficiencies,” said 10’s director of news content, Ross Dagan.

From Monday, Sandra Sully will host a 90-minute bulletin in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, while Jennifer Keyte will host the Melbourne and Adelaide bulletins.

Local newsreaders will be replaced by a national meteorologist.

In Melbourne, Mike Larkan will depart and Tim Bailey will no longer front the weather in Sydney.

Studio 10’s cuts are yet to be announced but initial reports state Kerri-Anne Kennerley will leave the show.

