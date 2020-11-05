After his long stretch of press conferences during Victoria’s second wave, it is important that Dan Andrews takes some time out for himself to ‘get on the beers’.

And who better to get through to him and make sure he takes that well-deserved break than… Carole Baskin.

In a remix of the viral song ‘Get On The Beers’ by Mashd N Kutcher, the Tiger King star sends a personal message to the Victorian Premier.

“Hey Dan Andrews, it’s Carole Baskin from Big Cat Rescue and I know you’ve been spending a lot of time working hard down at the zoo,” Baskin says, referring to his recent press conference at Werribee Zoo.

“But we all want you to take a well-deserved break and get on the beers.

“Oh my goodness that is your civic duty, that’s what’s most important and that’s what must be done.”



We hope it helps to inspire him to take some time out across the weekend to have that beer, or perhaps something “higher up the shelf” if that’s what he feels like!

