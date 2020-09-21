Tiger King star Carole Baskin is set to host her own TV show with her husband.

Baskin, an animal rights activist best known for appearing in Netflix series Tiger King, will be the lead in the show that’s being made by ITV.

The show will be unscripted and does not yet have a name but will follow the Baskin “as they work to expose, like never before, those who abuse and take advantage of various animals.”

In a statement to the New York Times, the couple said “This is a chance for us to use our new platform to battle the everyday evils facing big cats and so many other animals.”

Baskin is currently appearing on the US version of Dancing With The Stars.