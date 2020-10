If you’ve quickly zipped through The Haunting of Bly Manor, you may have missed some subtle details that are truly terrifying.

Netflix posted a few stills from the show to social media where they said they spotted some of the creepy easter eggs hiding in plain sight.

Some of them are easy to pick, others not so much.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Haunting of Bly Manor is currently streaming on Netflix

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1