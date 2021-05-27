You may recognise actual labrador Seb Guilhaus from his season on MAFS where he ended up with Lizzie Sobinoff.

Their love story was so adorable and seemed so real on our screens, I was rooting for them all the way to the end of their relationship.

But after a tumultuous year, Seb’s picked himself back up from the breakup and is now offering his hot personal training bod up for a date.

Posting to Instagram, the man wrote “I’ve been convinced to throw myself in the ring as an auction item for charity.”

“I will take the auction winner out on a nice sit-down dinner and night out.”

‘It will be a great night with heaps happening and for a great cause so come on down and enjoy the festivities.”

If you’re in South Australia then head to the event page here:

It’s happening TONIGHT so snag yourself an adorable date with this cutie pie for charity!