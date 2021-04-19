When you think of Byron Bay, you’re usually think of holidays or the Hemsworths. However, attention turned to television recently when Netflix revealed they would be heading to the iconic tourist town to shoot a new show titled ‘Byron Baes’.

Unfortunately, it didn’t go down with the locals as well as producers may have hoped and the community have been up in arms since the announcement made headlines. Conveniently, the 3PM Pick Up’s Monty Dimond has made the move to Byron just months ago and has been on ground and in all the secret message groups and Facebook chats.

According to Monty, things are getting very messy… to a point that there have been threats to businesses and the public!