I mean, you can kind of tell how terrible this show is going to be from the name itself, ‘Byron Baes’ is Netflix’s new show they’re ready to put out on the world and it’s facing some severe backlash.

The show surrounds the current growing ‘influencer culture’ of Byron, following the young, hot and (unemployed) as they live their best online lives on the beaches of Northern NSW all doused with what can only be the cringiest drama they can come up with.

I can handle a lot, I watched every episode of MAFS this year, but this?

This I can’t do, I know my limits.

Netflix promoted the show on their Instagram, captioning;

“It is a truth universally acknowledged that an influencer in possession of a good follower count must be in want of a beach backdrop (for the ’gram).⁣⁣⁣

And there’s no better backdrop – or magnet for influencers – than Byron Bay, the perfect setting for our next Australian Netflix Original.⁣⁣⁣

Announcing #ByronBaes, a docu-soap series following a ‘feed’ of hot Instagrammers living their best lives, being their best selves, creating the best d̶r̶a̶m̶a̶ content. #nofilter guaranteed.⁣⁣⁣

This is our love letter to Byron Bay. It’s not just Chris and Zac’s backyard, it’s the playground of more celebrity-adjacent-adjacent influencers than you can poke a selfie-stick at. ⁣⁣⁣

But PLOT TWIST: don’t write these Baes off too quickly. There’ll be fights, flings and heartbreak; but beneath every perfect post is a very real desire not just for ‘likes’ but to be liked, dammit, for who you are (so relatable). Can the Baes survive summer without a collab going wrong? Byron’s the kind of paradise that makes it all feel possible. ⁣⁣⁣

We can’t wait for you to meet our Baes!⁣⁣ 😎☀️⁣”

Apparently, the Byron Bay locals are not having it, with a petition popping up online that has just reached 1k signatures attempting to stop the show’s production.

The petition is being headed by local resident Tess Hall and while it’d be easy to write this whole fiasco off as a whinge-fest, it’s really not.

Ms Hall brings up some excellent points about what the local government and state authorities should be focussing on, with Byron Bay facing a lot of not only environmental but social issues at the moment with its population booming in the last few years.

“We, the community want all relevant statutory authorities to refuse to grant the production filming permits for any and all local and state government land, roads, parks, and waterways proposed for use during filming of the series. We further request that any filming permits already granted be rescinded in light of the detrimental impact to both our community and the environment.”

“We want the local government areas and state based authorities to prioritise community concern about the impact of the series in line with the relevant filming permit policies”

“Byron Shire Council has the responsibility to provide equitable access, care, control and management of the areas under its management and to ensure activities are carried out in an orderly manner which minimizes impact on the community.”

“We, the community of Byron, Ballina, Tweed, and Lismore Shires are not the perfect backdrop for this series. We are a community experiencing significant challenges driven by influencer culture and rapidly shifting demographics of residents. We do not want to be cast as the perfect backdrop and magnet for social media influencers. We do not want to appear in ‘Byron Baes’.”