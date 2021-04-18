Love him or hate him, we can’t imagine this year’s season of Married At First Sight without Bryce Ruthven. He dominated every dinner party even when he wasn’t in the room. If his goal was to make an impact, he certainly achieved it.

However, it turns out we almost didn’t get to see him cause chaos on our screens, revealing to Jase & PJ he originally turned down the TV program when approached by producers.

According to Bryce, he didn’t think it was for him at first but came around because of the “magic of science.”

