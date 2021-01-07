Over the last week, Netflix’s show Bridgerton is all anyone’s talking about and has been comfortably sitting at the top of Netflix’s trending list in the number 1 spot.

It doesn’t take long to realise that the details in the costume and jewellery are off the charts and add to why the show is so incredibly enjoyable.

So the legends at OnBuy.com decided to work with jewellery experts at Steven Stone to evaluate how much the costume jewellery in the show would be worth if they were real.

1. Daphne’s White Gold Large Diamond Necklace: $6.1m

Based on the 5 diamonds which are approximately 10ct each, OnBuy.com can reveal that Daphne’s infamous necklace, given to her by the Prince, is predicted to be worth a whopping $6.1m in real life!

2. Daphne’s Gold Pear Shape Diamond Necklace: $1m

Assuming that the main diamond is 6ct, Daphne’s sophisticated pear shape necklace would cost an estimated $1m.

3. Queen Sophie’s White Gold Diamond Tiara: $8.7m

Estimated to be well over 100ct of diamonds, Queen Sophie’s white gold diamond tiara would be worth a huge $8.7m in real life.

4. Queen Sophie’s White Gold Marquise Diamond Necklace – $5.2m

Estimated at 300ct, Queen Sophie’s stunning diamond necklace is noted to be worth $5.2m if it was fine jewellery.

5. Queen Sophie’s Yellow Gold Pigeon Blood Ruby Drop Earrings – $12.2m

Queen Sophie’s ruby drop earrings are extremely rare, so they would carry a hefty price tag of $12.2m in the real world.

6. Marina’s Gold Diamond Necklace – $2.6m

According to jewellery experts, Marina’s diamond necklace that she wore to the ball would cost $2.6m.

7. Yellow Gold Turquoise Butterfly Necklace – $43,000

Finally, Portia’s turquoise butterfly necklace is predicted to set you back $43,000.