If you have been following Big Brother along this year, you might have been asking why Tilly has been donning a blue face mask throughout the show.

The answer is a combination of concerning and embarrassing for the 21-year-old.

Tilly had followed a TikTok beauty tip that landed her in hospital, leaving her not only with scarring but also temporarily blind in one eye.

The Sydneysider took to Instagram to explain what had happened just before she entered the house.

“For those asking why I have my blue clay face mask on continuously through out the show this is what my face looked like a week prior to entering the house, hence why I always have makeup on and my skin is always covered,” Tilly wrote.

The post features a series of images of Tilly’s face which she described as “somewhat unrecognisable”, before going on to warn people against attempting at-home beauty procedures.

“Please please don’t try any “DIY” or “at home” beauty procedures I ended up in hospital with temporary loss of vision in my eye due to swelling and was very sick from the infection,” she continued.

As for the exact reason for the scarring and infection, Tilly writes that she “literally shoved needles deep into my skin”. We shouldn’t have to write this, but…don’t do that!