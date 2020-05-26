This years Big Brother will begin on Sunday, June 7 and in a new teaser released tonight, there’s a big change.

The new season has already been filmed but a live finale will take place later this year but in a big twist..

There will be a challenge and an eviction on every episode.

In the trailer, the housemates are seen taking part in numerous challenges, before Big Brother drops the bombshell.

As yet, we don’t know if failing a challenge is linked to being evicted but what a season we are in for!

The rules really have changed!

