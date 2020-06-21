WARNING: The below contains a LOT of info from Sunday’s episode of Big Brother. Don’t blame us if you get spoiled!

With Angela in control of the Big Brother house, we knew things were in for a shake-up – and boy, did we get one hell of an episode!

First off, BB’s ‘Little Sister’ had the opportunity to cackle at the housemates’ antics, before watching them suffer through a challenge beyond their worst nightmare.

She even instructed Big Brother to give Matt THREE spray tans. Yikes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, it wasn’t until nomination time where Angela really got to play God. When she found out that her pals Kieran and Marissa were nominated against Ian, who she had deemed as a threat in the competition, she was not impressed.

But Big Brother was feeling generous and gave his little sis the opportunity to make a difference. Angela could invite just one person into her bunker for 10 minutes to discuss the issue and hopefully they could swing the vote. Of course, she picked the biggest gossiper in house, Garth.

Angela made SUCH a good decision taking Garth in! This was a massive power move #BBAU — Sonya Orlova (@sonya_orlova1) June 21, 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

We know that Garth had already been talking behind Angela’s back, but knowing that she was now in charge of the whole house, he miraculously agreed to it – despite being in with the ‘alpha group’ which included Dan, Ian and Zoe, who had placed Ian up for nomination thinking it would push Kieran out the door.

HOW DARE ZOE PLACE IAN UP FOR ELIMINATION 😡😡😡 HE IS A REALLY GOOD HOUSEMATE #BBAU @bigbrother_au Ian has done nothing wrong towards the house or the fellow contestants !! #BigBrotherAU — cassandra kiley (@casskiley) June 21, 2020

Eviction time came and nerves were high, even for Angela. Kieran looked like he was going to pass out and Ian looked frazzled. We weren’t even sure which way Garth was going to vote!

Sonia then revealed that with seven votes… Ian had been shockingly eliminated. The room was rocked. Casey was in tears. Dan had lost his hound.

“I really thought you’d be safe, I’m so sorry,” Zoe tearfully said before Ian, wearing his feathered cap walked out the door.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I know it’s a game but I really wanted Ian to make it to the end 😭😭 #bbau #bigbrotherau — Jodie Willis (@ltlblkdress) June 21, 2020

Ian was to pure for this game #BBAU — Reallifeashlee (@reallifeashlee) June 21, 2020

THIS IS NOT OK. Ian is actually a genuinely nice person, who has always been honest and had good intentions. Legit. Watching him grow personally has been amazing and those housemates don’t deserve his presence. #BBAU — Emily Tammes (@EmilyTammes) June 21, 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m never going to see Ian play the spoons again #BBAU pic.twitter.com/9B4wyl1DyA — Despicable Bree (@breelivetweet) June 21, 2020

We know that on Monday’s episode, Angela will return and all the housemates will be in a LOT of shock! It’s going to be very interesting to see what happens now… will they try to force her out as quickly as possible or will they now try and side with her?