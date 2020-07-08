I would have thought that most of the contestants were losing weight while on the show due to the food restrictions.

Kieran even boasted the other night on a phone call to his mother that he’d lost 8 kilograms!

But I guess it’s different for the girls, both Sophie Budack and Hannah Campbell have claimed they put on roughly 5 kilos each.

Hannah posted an adorable throwback photo with the caption reading “When I touched back down in Perth after @bigbrotherau…5kgs heavier’.

Sophie supported her friend by commenting “I came back 6 kgs heavier” on the picture to which Hannah replied “WE ARE BEAUTIFUL”.

Girls supporting girls, I love it.