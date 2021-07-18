Geek Kiran Rao was the first to get his remarkable makeover last night on ‘Beauty & The Geek’ and they kicked it off to a great start.

Let’s be honest though, Kiran was already quite the looker before his makeover, the man just needed his beard trimmed!

Oh to be in Bryanna’s shoes on the show…

Paired with the sweetest guy on the show who’s obviously head over heels for her who just became a total stud after a haircut?

SCORE!

‘Beauty & The Geek’ once again proves that beauty is only skin deep AND in the eye of the beholder.

And watching Kiran mouth ‘Are you sure I look okay?’ to Bryanna who replied that she loved it made my heart do this weird flippy thing that I can’t explain.

