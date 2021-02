She was everyone’s fave and honestly, I’m still vying for her to be The Bachelorette one year!

But Brittney alas, was unlucky in love!

She’s had quite a few different hairstyles since her time on the show but her recent chop has changed her entire aesthetic and we’re LOVING IT!

She went blonde almost 3 months ago and if she walked down the street like this I would not have recognised her.

But take a look at her now and just TRY and tell me it’s not her best look yet.

Advertisement

Advertisement