We’ve seen many searches for love on The Bachelor, but thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Locky Gilbert’s has been like no other.

In the midst of finding the one, filming was halted. The ladies were sent packing and the dates had to be done on Zoom. This will be some VERY interesting television!

Before the big premiere on the new season, Jase & PJ has a chat with Locky about his experience and wanted to get the goss about everything that went down on those video calls.

