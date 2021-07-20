Pour the wine, make the cheese platter and start your group chat… another season of The Bachelor is finally here!

This year, we’ll watch 31-year-old pilot Jimmy look for love on the iconic dating show. We’ve got a whole new line-up of Bachelorettes to meet and we’ve got our fingers crossed for a fairytale ending (we could all use some wholesome television these days!)

Ahead of the big premiere tonight, Jase & PJ spoke with the new Bachie about his life up in the skies. They were particularly interested to know if he got up to any cheeky business with ‘auto-pilot’ was switched on. After all, he has spent a bit of time as a single lad…

Listen below…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this week, the Beauty & The Geek’s Bryanna & Kiran spoke to Jase & PJ about THAT kiss…