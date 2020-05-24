The Voice Australia started up again last night and one contestant left everyone stunned.

16-year-old Adam Ludewig from South Australia turned all four chairs for his incredible voice and also turned some heads thanks to his splendid mullet hairdo.

The teenager sang Leave a Light On by British singer Tom Walker and judges Boy George, Delta Goodrem, Guy Sebastian and Kelly Rowland all spun around.

Fans of the show were quick to praise Adam, with one saying ‘Never mind the sob story, that mullet can sing. At ‘barely’ 16′.

Someone else wrote: ‘Adelaide boy got in with a majestic mullet. Lit performance though’.

Adam who suffers from autism and ADHD, says he wants to inspire others through music.

‘I want to make songs that really motivate people and tell them that they’re not just a nobody and that it’s okay to be different. If everyone was the same on this earth, it would be pretty boring,’ he told the Advertiser.

The Voice continues tonight at 7:30PM on Channel 9.