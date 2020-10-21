IT’S OFFICIAL!

The Seven Network has announced that it will be rebooting Australian Idol in 2022.

ANNOUNCING: The world's biggest show is back. 🎤 Australian Idol is coming to Seven. pic.twitter.com/n8X7fj4jNy — Seven Network (@SevenNetwork) October 21, 2020

“The biggest show in the world comes to Seven in 2022, and we know Australians are going to love it,” Seven’s Director of Programming told 7News.com.au.

“We can’t wait to bring Idol back to Australian audiences in 2022, putting our prime time content line-up even further ahead of the competition.”

The classic talent show introduced us to some of the biggest local acts in the country, including Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy, Shannon Noll, Ricki-Lee, Anthony Callea, Matt Corby and Casey Donavan.

