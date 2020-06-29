WARNING: The below contains MAJOR spoilers from Monday’s episode of Big Brother – if you scroll down, you WILL find out the eviction result.

Big Brother is getting tougher and more savage as each episode goes by. The backstabbing is occurring left, right and centre and we are seeing fan favourites walk out the door faster than Chad and Sarah raced to get their hands on KFC!

Unfortunately, on Monday night, the house became a little less ‘Angelicious’ when the housemates unanimously took aim at the woman who was able to control her mind so well she intimidated everyone around her.

Yep, Queen Angela is gone. This time, it’s for real but she didn’t go without a bang.

Some people said she had brought it upon herself, especially after she popped off at her housemates and accused Casey of not earning her spot on the show and a potential $250,000 cash prize.

And of course, Australia is gutted but they have set their eyes on their new enemy;

But as Ange left, the reaction and praise for Ange took over the internet.

Unfortunately for Angela, she won’t be winning big anymore, but we don’t think it’ll be the last time we see her on our TV screens – especially with her insane fan following!

 

 

