Big Brother is getting tougher and more savage as each episode goes by. The backstabbing is occurring left, right and centre and we are seeing fan favourites walk out the door faster than Chad and Sarah raced to get their hands on KFC!

Sophie trying to convince Angela that she is not Mat’s ally #bbau pic.twitter.com/TJOoKYJQuO — rhiannon billie (@badgalrhireads) June 29, 2020

Unfortunately, on Monday night, the house became a little less ‘Angelicious’ when the housemates unanimously took aim at the woman who was able to control her mind so well she intimidated everyone around her.

Yep, Queen Angela is gone. This time, it’s for real but she didn’t go without a bang.

Some people said she had brought it upon herself, especially after she popped off at her housemates and accused Casey of not earning her spot on the show and a potential $250,000 cash prize.

The eviction room showdown: Has Angela sealed her fate or can she come back from this? #BBAU pic.twitter.com/6zBh51A4m6 — Big Brother AU (@bigbrother_au) June 29, 2020

And of course, Australia is gutted but they have set their eyes on their new enemy;

Marissa is VOTING for Angela You snake. #BBAU — Jen Lee (@jenleeren) June 29, 2020

But as Ange left, the reaction and praise for Ange took over the internet.

The most loveable Game Player I have ever seen in Big Brother history.

– Iconic

– Stunning

– Manipulative (in the nicest way)

– Exposed the alpha group but none of the floaters listened Be an Ang, not a Dan or Mat #BBAUpic.twitter.com/sx65l5AJwa — d (@DanielSlaterr) June 29, 2020

Angela, you were an amazing player and the absolute star of the show! Well played 👏🏼 #BBAU — Mike Jones (@mikeyjj) June 29, 2020

All the housemates probably looking through twitter realising how much we all love Angie like #BBAU pic.twitter.com/1JaV95A7kh — Alex (@SmokiiMirrors) June 29, 2020

Unfortunately for Angela, she won’t be winning big anymore, but we don’t think it’ll be the last time we see her on our TV screens – especially with her insane fan following!

