Wentworth is finally ending after an incredible and very successful eight seasons.

But are we ready to say goodbye?

Not if we’re going to lose everyone we love!

The final episode ‘The Final Sentence’, is set to be INTENSE, set three weeks after Allie was shivved.

The show has released a trailer for the finale via TV Blackbox and it’s haunting…

“A lot of people we know will end up dead.”

TV Blackbox reported that in the finale, Allie’s attacker hasn’t been found and the H1 family has no idea that Judy Bryant is right in front of them.

Hitting 100 episodes with its finale, Wentworth has become Foxtel’s longest-running hour drama series!

The trailer continues with fighting, yelling, banging, clanging and someone getting a rope noose around their neck.

So I ask again, are you ready?

Dropping 24.08.21

