WARNING: The below contains spoilers from Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy. Don’t say we didn’t tell you…

We all knew that this year’s season of Grey’s Anatomy was going to be a thriller. With the global pandemic on top of everything else that goes down in Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) chaotic life, we knew we were in for a crazy ride.

Fans were already overwhelmed enough with the news that Derek ‘McDreamy’ Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) had made a comeback in a hallucination Meredith has while dealing with the virus first hand.

Now, there is another familiar face returning to the show and viewers are in an absolute frenzy.

It’s George O’Malley!

In the hallucination, which sees Meredith wander up and down a beach, 007 himself (T.R. Knight) returns to greet his former boss. The pair of them catch up before Meredith decides whether she stays there or goes back to her kids.

THIS is the television we deserve after a rough year!

