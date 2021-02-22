Everyone loves some intense, nail biting television and Andy Lee’s new game show ‘The Cube’ is guaranteed to have you on the edge of your seat.

The show, which is wickedly popular in the UK, will see everyday Australians take on a series of challenges in a bid to win $250,000. It seems simple enough to throw a ball into a box, but when you’ve only got nine lives, things can get very overwhelming… fast!

Speaking to Jase & PJ ahead of the premiere, Andy revealed things became so stressful on set, the show made his partner Rebecca Harding CRY!

It sounds like this is something that will certainly have us on the edge of our seats…

Speaking of games… Andy played $5k Word Play with Jase & PJ this morning, and for the first time ever… WE HAD A WINNER!

Want to watch? The Cube begins at 7.30PM Wednesday February 24 on Network 10

