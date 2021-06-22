American Horror Story has released a teaser poster for their upcoming spinoff series that I had no idea existed until today!!

‘American Horror Stories’ is what it’s been named and from the looks of it, we might be going back to Murder House.

The poster single-handedly gave me goosebumps, with Murder House sitting on the horizon and a Rubber Woman which is never good news.

‘American Horror Stories’ will be different stories featured weekly, whether Murder House will connect them all or will just feature in one episode… we don’t know yet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We don’t know much of anything yet to be honest.

We do have some of the cast though!

We’re looking at Glee’s Kevin McHale, Riverdale’s Charles Melton, Pose’s Dyllón Burnside and Nico Greetham!

Advertisement

Advertisement