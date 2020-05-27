We’re all devouring content at an extreme rate, Netflix? Done and dusted. Stan? Everything worth watching has been watched!

But fear not- Amazon Prime Video is coming THROUGH with the goodies.

They’ve just dropped their content coming for June and I, personally, am yelling.

We’re getting some ICONIC shows, I don’t need new content, I’m more than happy to re-watch 13 seasons of Criminal Minds or all of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia!

Yes, you heard me, CRIMINAL MINDS YESSSSSS.

You can check out the whole list for June below.

American Sniper, 1 June

Miss Congeniality, 1 June

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous, 1 June

Gran Torino, 1 June

Chicago Fire S1-S4, 1 June

Keeping Up With The Kardashians S1-S8, 1 June

In The Heart Of The Sea, 1 June

Rosehaven S1-S3, 1 June

Sicario, 1 June

My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 1 June

Can You Keep A Secret?, 4 June

The Souvenir, 12 June

Last Christmas, 12 June

Gulabo Sitabo, 13 June

Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava S1, 5 June

Criminal Minds S1-S13, 5 June

Rambo: Last Blood!, 18 June

Uglydolls, 18 June

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold, 23 June

Dolor Y Gloria, 26 June

Maybe it’s time to activate your 30 day free trial for Amazon Prime ~wink wink~