We’re all devouring content at an extreme rate, Netflix? Done and dusted. Stan? Everything worth watching has been watched!
But fear not- Amazon Prime Video is coming THROUGH with the goodies.
They’ve just dropped their content coming for June and I, personally, am yelling.
We’re getting some ICONIC shows, I don’t need new content, I’m more than happy to re-watch 13 seasons of Criminal Minds or all of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia!
Yes, you heard me, CRIMINAL MINDS YESSSSSS.
You can check out the whole list for June below.
American Sniper, 1 June
Miss Congeniality, 1 June
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous, 1 June
Gran Torino, 1 June
Chicago Fire S1-S4, 1 June
Keeping Up With The Kardashians S1-S8, 1 June
In The Heart Of The Sea, 1 June
Rosehaven S1-S3, 1 June
Sicario, 1 June
My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 1 June
Can You Keep A Secret?, 4 June
The Souvenir, 12 June
Last Christmas, 12 June
Gulabo Sitabo, 13 June
Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava S1, 5 June
Criminal Minds S1-S13, 5 June
Rambo: Last Blood!, 18 June
Uglydolls, 18 June
Dora And The Lost City Of Gold, 23 June
Dolor Y Gloria, 26 June
Maybe it’s time to activate your 30 day free trial for Amazon Prime ~wink wink~