Ahead of the new show Parental Guidance, host Ally Langdon joins us to chat judging other parents on the show.

Once Jase & Ally get stuck into some of the parents on the show, they start to bond over how well it makes them look in comparison.

They talk about some of the controversial topics such as smacking kids, and also their mutual love for watching other parents struggling with their kids in public.

Plus we take your calls on some old school parenting methods!

You can hear the full chat below:

Advertisement

Advertisement