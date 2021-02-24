I’m distraught writing this.

I know, I know, a lot of you will say ‘Girl, what did you THINK was going to happen?’

‘No surprises here, it’s MAFS.’

But, Booka and Brett’s chemistry was TANGIBLE through the screens, I could feel it radiating through the screen.

But some sleuths at the Daily Mail have dug up some evidence (kind of) that the two may not be together now that the show has finished production.

Here we submit our first piece of evidence:

The pair has separate viewing parties to watch their wedding ceremony from, with Booka hanging out with friends in Perth and Brett watching from home in Melbourne.

There are various reasons the pair might not have been able to meet up but… it’s something.

Our second piece of evidence is more hard-hitting I swear.

Booka Nile is NOT following Brett on Instagram, even though he’s following her!

The pair had been pegged to be the next Cam and Jules by fans of the show, but guess what, love isn’t real.

