Fans of Masterchef got an amazing surprise on Monday night when out-of-the-blue a casting call came on screen.

For Junior Masterchef.

The spin-off, which is aimed at young chefs, is returning to Channel 10 and they are looking for anyone between the ages of 9 and 14 who has a flare for food to take part.

Following the announcement, a Channel 10 spokesperson said “Junior MasterChef Australia is a great way to showcase the best and brightest young cooks and their love of, and passion for, food.

“The previous two seasons of Junior MasterChef Australia were hugely popular and a joy to watch.”

If you’d like more information or would like to apply, head to https://10play.com.au/casting NOW!

We cannot wait!

Advertisement