ABC News Breakfast presenters Michael Rowland, Lisa Millar and Nate Byrne have been forced to isolate following a COVID-19 scare.

The team announced the news on Wednesday night saying “Lisa, Nate and yours truly won’t be presenting News Breakfast tomorrow.’

“The wife of our fabulous floor manager Joe has tested positive to coronavirus and, as a close contact, he too has today had a test.

“As we all work closely with Jo every morning, the ABC has made the decision the presenting team should also self-isolate while Jo waits for his result.”

“This goes above and beyond Health Department requirements, but this precaution is being taken for the wellbeing of other ABC staff in Melbourne, and in the interests of public safety, Importantly, Jo’s wife Laura is OK, as is Jo. The show will of course air as usual tomorrow, with Ben Knight and Madeleine Morris at the desk. (You may even see a couple of cameos 😃). We will update you with any developments. Thanks for your understanding!”

The ABC released a statement saying “Our News Breakfast floor manager found out this afternoon that his wife has tested positive for COVID-19. He has now been tested as well and, while we wait for his results, ABC management has decided the team that works closely with him should not come into work.

Every health precaution is being taken at the ABC’s Southbank premises, including deep cleaning,” the broadcaster said.

