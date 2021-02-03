Channel 10 has today reportedly announced a raft of shows will not be returning.

Grant Denyer’s Celebrity Name Game is reported to have been axed but it’s not the only show going.

AFL themed drama Playing For Keeps will also not return, having last aired in 2019, as well as the Australian version of One Born Every Minute.

One iconic Aussie show will also be cut, after 29 years, with kids TV show Totally Wild also gone, according to TV BlackBox.

A Network 10 spokesperson told the publication “Network 10 today informed staff that Totally Wild and Scope will no longer be produced, which will result in a reduction of roles.”