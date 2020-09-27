A reboot of Pretty Little Liars has been given the green light to proceed by American streaming service HBO Max.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has bee given a straight-to-series order just three weeks after it was revealed it would be developed.

The new season will be set in the present day, 20 years after a series of tragic events nearly ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart, the new liars will centre around a group of disparate teen girls who find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago.

The show will be produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale) and Lindsay Calhoon Bring (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

“Roberto and Lindsay are expanding the Pretty Little Liars universe with more murder, mysteries, and scandal, and we can’t wait,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max.

“We’re such huge fans of what I. Marlene King and her iconic cast created, we knew that we had to treat the original series as #CANON and do something different. So we’re leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements,” said Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring in a joint statement.

Make sure you’re not missing out on ANYTHING from Jase & PJ:





Advertisement