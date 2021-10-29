Foxtel have confirmed a one-off Celebrity Gogglebox special.

While casting is still in its early stages, there’s rumours that Alex Perry, Tim Campbell and Anthony Callea could be gracing their couches as part of the 2022 Gogglebox season.

“We had a very robust discussion on that this week,” Foxtel Executive Director of Television Brian Walsh told TV Tonight last week.

“It’s all about getting the chemistry right. It’s easy to go and pick names for the sake of names. Whether they’re going to give you the kind of television that you want, is another matter.”