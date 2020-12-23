Netflix is just about everyone’s go-to when it comes to watching amazing movies, but did you know that Australian Netflix is different to US Netflix?

Australian Netflix subscribers only receive a small fraction of movies and TV shows compared to the American version. A lot of this has to do with licensing rights which vary from region to region. But, with a bit of help from PureVPN , you can still enjoy some absolute classics. Here are some of our favourites:

LOVE ACTUALLY

Not only is this a classic rom-com, but also a holiday favourite! And check out the cast: Keira Knightley! Liam Neeson! Hugh Grant DANCING! It’s missing from Australian Netflix, actually, but by accessing the US catalogue with PureVPN , you can still get your chick flick fix!

GROUNDHOG DAY

This is theBill Murray classic that you can watch over and over (see what we did there?). Just… not in Australia. But you can return to the town of Punxsutawney as many times as you like when you steam US Netflix via PureVPN.

THE GREEN MILE

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everyone’s favourite star, Tom Hanks, headlines this award-winning fantasy prison drama. Experience this Stephan King classic again – or discover it for the first time – thanks to PureVPN .

4. THE SIXTH SENSE

Bruce Willis, Toni Collette and Haley Joel Osman star in this iconic film – with a classic M. Night Shyamalan ending. You too can see dead people, direct from the US.

THE LAND BEFORE TIME

How THIS for pure 80’s nostalgia? You loved the adventures of these intrepid band of dinosaurs pals when you were a kid. Now introduce a new generation to the magic. Access the US Netflix catalogue thanks to PureVPN .

From $28.88USD* ($38.12 AUD) for 12 months, users can access US Netflix, Amazon Prime, US Hulu, US HBO GO, US Disney+ and many more streaming services in Australia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All you have to do is simply sign up for a PureVPN , download and install the app on to your device and then select the US server. Users can also access other overseas libraries including the UK, Canada, Germany, Japan and France.

You can watch US Netflix with a PureVPN in three easy steps:

Signup for PureVPN Download and install PureVPN Select US Server

The VPN service, which has a 31-day money-back guarantee, works on most devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone, iPad, Chrome, Firefox and more.

Get PureVPN Now and Access US Netflix Now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

*Your bank may charge you a conversion fee when billing in USD, this varies per bank. Contact them directly for more details.