TV Week has announced the cancellation of the 2021 Logie Awards due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

This is the second year the awards have been cancelled.

“The 2021 TV WEEK Logie Awards have been cancelled,” TV Week wrote on social media.

“We are disappointed but we will return to Queensland mid-2022 for an overdue and deserved night of glamour, celebration and recognition of Australia’s outstanding television industry.”

With the event postponed last year and cancelled this year, the eligibility period for the 2022 TV Week Logie Awards will be from 1st January, 2021 through to 31st March 2022.

The awards were due to take place at The Star Gold Coast on Sunday 28th November.