Bauer Media, publishers of TV Week, has announced that the 2020 Logies will be postponed, but assures fans that next year’s event will be an “epic event”.

“We have spent the last few weeks discussing with our event partners what the TV WEEK Logie Awards could look like in 2020 while adhering to Government restrictions and working around the challenges of COVID-19,” Fiona Connolly, publisher of Bauer Media’s weekly titles said in a statement.

“All parties agree the most positive outcome is to not hold the TV WEEK Logies, including public voting, in 2020, but to stage an even bigger event on the Gold Coast in 2021.

“The TV WEEK Logies is loved because it is a live event, with viewers at home enjoying seeing the red-carpet glamour and the entertainment community coming together to celebrate the television industry.”

“In addition to the world-class awards telecast, we want to continue to build on the success of our public event held on the Gold Coast, Stars in the Park, which gives fans a chance to meet their favourite television stars in person.

“We would like to thank Queensland for being a wonderful Logies host and partner in delivering this event over the past two years and we cannot wait to return to The Star Gold Coast next year.

“We will postpone the TV WEEK Logie Awards for 2020 and return in 2021 with an epic event that will take into consideration the 12 months of television just past, as well as all programs that will air for the remainder of this year.”