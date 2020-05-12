Start whacking your pointe shoes and wrapping those toes, because it looks like we’re about to head back to the dramatic world of professional ballet!

Apparently the iconic 2000 dance movie ‘Center Stage’ is being adapted into a TV series and honestly we’re jeté-ing through the air in excitement!

According to ET, the series is being created with Sony Pictures Television, with news of an adaption coming exactly 20 years since the OG film was released.

Deadline also reports that the show is still in early development and that the plot will pick up after the events of the original movie and would be set in a more present day world of competitive dance, where the American Ballet Academy’s traditional style is challenged.

Center Stage starred Amanda Schull as Jody Sawyer, Ethan Stiefle as Cooper Nielson, Sascha Radetsky as Charlie Sims and Zoe Saldana as Eva Rodriguez.

Center Stage also scored two sequel films, Centre Stage: Turn It Up in 2008 and Centre Stage: On Pointe in 2016.

It’s not known whether the series will star any of the original characters or actors. But either way we can’t wait for this!

Advertisement

Advertisement

And just an FYI in case you didn’t know, Center Stage is currently on Netflix so you can go and watch that absolutely ICONIC dance number choreographed by Cooper Nielson over and over again!

Hey Siri, play ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’ by Michael Jackson on repeat please!