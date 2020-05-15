While we’re all out here waiting (not so patiently) for Princess Diaries 3 to finally happen, it seems we’re also still finding out stuff about the first film!

20-years on from the film that first introduced us to Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi, or you know, just Mia when she’s not on princess duty, we’ve found out a

little piece of goss that’s got us losing our minds.

It turns out that one of the simply iconic moments from Princess Diaries was completely unscripted and was never actually supposed to make the movie.

You know the scene where Mia and her bestie Lily are out on the bleachers debating whether Mia should accept her princess-hood when suddenly she slips and falls rather epically on her backside? And Joe being the good guy that he is immediately starts running to the Princess’ aid because that’s the sorta good guy he is?

Well we thought this was just a classic, clumsy moment from Mia Thermopolis! But it turns out it was a complete accident and was never supposed to happen!

We know!! When we heard we were all like:

Anyway, Anne Hathaway, who played the teenage princess in the film franchise, has spilled the truth about the scene saying that it happened by complete accident and she was shocked when she found out that it had actually made it into the film.

“One of the things that I love about Garry is that he was never afraid of that spontaneous moment,” Anne said while speaking about director Garry Marshall with ABC.

“If it was good, it was in the movie. He didn’t care where it came from, he didn’t care what happened.

“And there was this moment when we were filming… We were filming in San Francisco. Predictably, it had rained,” Anne recalled. “We were outside, and we had to get the shot really fast because we were losing light.

“And we had to go on these bleachers and they did their best to wipe them down. And Garry had just said, ‘Okay, there’s a lot of exposition in this scene, but he would’ve said, ‘There’s a lot of pipe in this scene so we just have to say it really fast’.”

Basically Anne was just as clumsy as her character and she said she “slipped on a puddle, and just fell. Absolutely fell and burst out laughing and kept going with the scene.”

She had completely forgotten about her fall until the moment that the trailer for Princess Diaries came out and she saw the mistake in the final cut!

“And all of a sudden, like six months later it’s in the trailer. He kept it! He kept it because it was a charming moment.”

That it was! And the fact that she didn’t let the fall bother her and kept going with the scene is definitely the princess-like behaviour that the Queen would have approved of!

Now all we feel like doing is watching the movie again! Weekend plans sorted!

