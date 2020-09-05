Sydney Morning Herald has revealed that Dancing With The Stars judge Tristan MacManus will join Sarah Harris as co-host of Studio 10.

The publication reports that the dancer will begin his role on September 14th.

Last month, Studio 10’s Kerri-Anne Kennerley and Natarsha Belling were axed by the network as part of a cost-cutting measure.

MacManus will join Harris, Narelda Jacobs and Angela Bishop, as well as contributors Denise Drysdale, Jono Coleman and Craig Bennett. Joe Hildebrand’s role is still reportedly up in the air.

The 38-year-old has been a judge on Channel 10’s Dancing With The Stars since 2019, and currently resides in Sydney with his wife Tahyna Tozzi and two children.

“Although people know me as a dancer, I think my mouth usually works better than my feet do,” he told SMH. “This opportunity came out of the blue and I’m really excited to be working with Sarah and learning from her.”

