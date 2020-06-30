Nikki Blonsky, leading actress of iconic film musical ‘Hairspray’ has recently come out as ‘Gay’ on all the social platforms.

Our beloved Tracy Turnblad is all grown up.

Firstly you can find her on TikTok dancing to Diana Ross’s ‘I’m coming out’ and honestly, it’s really cute.

In case you’re not on TikTok, Nikki was also considerate enough to do a post on Instagram, and it is not subtle- Nor should it be!!

Fly that rainbow flag girl!

And last, but honestly, this is the best bit.

Blonsky updated her Instagram bio and it will give you life.

“Mama, I’m A Gay Girl Now!”

What a wonderful way to end Pride Month!