There has been a hullaballoo of activity on who’s going to be filling the new judging panel for The Voice Australia.

Names as big as Mariah Carey have been thrown in the ring on who will replace Delta, all the whilst Channel 7 appear to have filled two of the seats already!

TV Blackbox has revealed that the network “intends to spend almost half it’s budget on a big name like Carey and the rest on the remaining judges and production costs.”

The current word is Tones & I alongside Ricki-Lee for 2 of the seats, with TV Blackbox’s sources adamant on the fact.

Network 7 hasn’t confirmed or denied ANY rumours.

