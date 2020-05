Tones & I joined Will & Woody for an extended chat as a part of their “Sidewalk Talk” podcast.

In the rare interview Tones & I opened up to the boys about her insecurities “I have a weird and high-pitched voice” and doubts “I’m not good enough to be here”. They discussed her hit song Dance Monkey, her struggles with fame, her friendship with Nic Natanui, and the meaning behind her new hit Bad Child. Listen below!