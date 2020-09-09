Queensland’s premier has defended special quarantine treatment for American superstar Tom Hanks.

Annastacia Palaszcuk took on a line-up of opposition MPs who grilled her in parliament on Wednesday about the consistency and compassion of border rules designed to contain COVID-19 in southern states.

Liberal National Party MP Laura Gerber asked if American actor Hanks was in mandatory quarantine after flying into Gold Coast on Tuesday night.

Hanks tested positive for COVID-19 and underwent 14 days of self-isolation on the Gold Coast in March, during the filming of Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis Presley biopic.

Ms Palaszczuk confirmed Hanks was exempt from quarantine under the film industry’s COVID-safe plan.

“Under that plan they have to stay in the place for two weeks just like everybody else and they will have random checks, as my understanding, by the police,” she told parliament.

Ms Palaszczuk says the film will bring more than $100 million and 900 jobs into the Gold Coast economy.

She defended the border policy as recommended by chief health officer Jeannette Young, saying if it wasn’t in place Queensland could be in a situation like Victoria.

“I don’t know what the future holds, I don’t know if all this could be at risk if at the end of October, if the LNP is in office and the borders are open,” she said.

