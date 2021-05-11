Actor Tom Cruise has finally sought to explain the reason behind a vitriolic rant on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 last year.

Audio of Cruise yelling at crew members circulated during COVID-19 lockdowns, with the actor heard threatening the crew.

“If I see you do it again, you’re f***ing gone,” Cruise can be heard saying. “And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it – and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f**king do it again,” the threats continue.

But according to Cruise, the threats were all about the crew not adhering to COVID restrictions.

The actor sought to defend his on-set actions, telling Empire Magazine: “I said what I said,” pointing to a surge in case in the UK at the time.

“There was a lot at stake at that point … But it wasn’t my entire crew. I had the crew leave the set, and it was just select people.”

Cruise went on to suggest that his rant got through to the crew, telling Empire that filming was not shut down again after his little outburst.

Filming on Mission: Impossible 7 was publicly postponed amid COVID-19 fears last year, making it one of the first films to be impacted by the pandemic.

The new film in the franchise is set to be released in Australia on May 26.